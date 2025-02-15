Stampede at New Dehli train station kills ‘unspecified number of people’
A stampede has killed an unspecified number of people at a major railway station in India’s capital, the country's defense minister said Sunday.
Rajnath Singh said in a X post that he was “extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede” at the New Delhi Railway Station.
Singh didn't specify how many people were killed and injured in the stampede on Saturday evening, but news agency Press Trust of India said that at least 15 people were injured.
The stampede happened while thousands of people were gathered at the railway station and waiting to board a train to the site of the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in northern India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was “distressed by the stampede.”
“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede,” he said on X.
At least 30 people were killed in a stampede at the six-week festival last month after tens of millions of Hindus gathered to take a dip in sacred river waters.