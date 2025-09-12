Spain summons Israel's acting ambassador following comments made by Netanyahu's office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain summoned Israel’s acting ambassador in Madrid Friday in response to comments made by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office that accused the European nation’s prime minister of threatening Israel.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares called in Dana Erlich, Israel’s charge d’affaires in Spain and the highest-ranking diplomat in the country “to categorically reject the false and slanderous statements from the Israeli Prime Minister’s office,” an official at Spain’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry official was not authorized to speak publicly and declined to be named.

It's the latest development in an ongoing diplomatic tit-for-tat between the two countries that ensued after Spain's prime minister announced measures Monday to pressure Israel to end the Gaza war.

In a post Thursday on social platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had made a “blatant genocidal threat," in reference to comments made by the Spanish leader when he announced the steps the Spanish government was taking.

“Spain, as you know, doesn’t have nuclear bombs, nor aircraft carriers or large oil reserves. We alone can’t stop the Israeli offensive,” Sánchez said in a televised address Monday.

The measures included an embargo on weapons, ammunition and military equipment sold to or from Israel and blocking Israel-bound fuel deliveries from passing through Spanish ports.

Since then, Israel and Spain have each banned a pair of ministers from the opposite country.

Spain's government has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s war in Gaza, which began after Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, on Oct. 7, 2023, and abducted 251 hostages.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants.

____

Find more of AP’s Israel-Hamas coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war