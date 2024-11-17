3 hurt when small plane crashes near Southern California dragstrip hosting racing event
Three people were hurt aboard a single-engine plane that crashed Sunday near a Southern California dragstrip where fans were gathered for the finals of a racing event, authorities said.
At least two parked vehicles on the ground were struck when the Piper PA-32 crashed around 11:40 a.m. near the dragstrip in Pomona, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Nobody on the ground was hurt.
The crash happened while the plane was apparently attempting to land at nearby Brackett Field Airport, according to a statement posted by the National Hot Rod Association, or NHRA.
Four people were on the plane. Three of them were hospitalized, including two with critical injuries, LA County Fire Captain Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh told the Los Angeles Times.
Photos and videos from the scene showed crews working in a parking area alongside the track, where parked vehicles appeared damaged.
The raceway is hosting the NHRA finals that began Thursday. Races were paused Sunday as emergency crews responded, but the event later resumed.
The FAA is investigating the crash.