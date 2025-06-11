Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

South Korea halts loudspeaker broadcasts along border with rival North Korea

South Korea’s military has shut down loudspeakers broadcasting anti-North Korean propaganda along the inter-Korean border, in a move aimed at easing tensions

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 11 June 2025 03:15 EDT
Koreas Tensions
Koreas Tensions (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

South Korea’s military has shut down loudspeakers broadcasting anti-North Korean propaganda along the inter-Korean border, in a move aimed at easing tensions.

The South resumed the loudspeaker broadcasts in June last year following a yearslong pause in retaliation for North Korea flying trash-laden balloons toward the South in a psychological warfare campaign.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday the move was part of efforts to “to restore trust in inter-Korean relations and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

