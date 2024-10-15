North Korea blows up parts of inter-Korean roads as tensions with South Korea soars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



South Korea says North Korea has blown up the northern parts of inter-Korean roads no longer in use.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea blew up parts of the roads on Tuesday.

It says South Korea’s military is bolstering its readiness.

The development comes as the rival Koreas are locked in rising animosities over North Korea’s claims that South Korea flew drones over its capital, Pyongyang.