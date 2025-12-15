Former South Carolina standout quarterback Steve Taneyhill dies at 52

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Taneyhill, a record-setting quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks best known for his distinct long-flowing mullet and his homerun swing after touchdown passes, has died. He was 52.

The South Carolina athletic department confirmed Monday through a close friend of Taneyhill’s that he died overnight in his sleep. No cause of death was provided.

Taneyhill led South Carolina to its first bowl victory in program history as a junior in 1994, defeating West Virginia in the Carquest Bowl.

Taneyhill, from Altoona, Pennsylvania, set school career records with 753 completions and 62 passing touchdowns and was second with 8,782 passing yards and seventh with a 60.5 completion percentage, according to the school. He was inducted into the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

In four seasons, Taneyhill had eight 300-yard passing games including six during his senior season. He finished his career with the two highest passing yardage games, and three of the top four games, in school history: 471 yards vs. Mississippi State in 1995, 451 yards vs. East Carolina in 1994 and 405 yards against Georgia in 1995.

Taneyhill was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1997, but was released in the preseason and never played in the NFL.

He coached high school football and led Chesterfield High to the South Carolina state championship three straight seasons from 2007-09.

