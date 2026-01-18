South Africa declares a national disaster over flooding and severe weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa on Sunday declared a national disaster over torrential rains and floods that have killed at least 30 people in the northern part of the country and damaged thousands of homes and washed away roads and bridges.

The declaration was made by the head of the National Disaster Management Center and announced by the government. It allows national government to coordinate the response to the disaster.

The worst impact is in the northern provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, where the fatalities occurred. But the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said at least three other provinces had also been affected by the severe weather.

Parts of South Africa as well as neighboring Mozambique and Zimbabwe have experienced heavy rains for weeks. That resulted in severe flooding in central and southern Mozambique and northern South Africa. More than 100 people have died in the three countries since the rains began late last year.

The floods in northern South Africa caused the closure of the Kruger National Park and the evacuation of hundreds of tourists and staff members from flooded camps to other parts of the park.

The premier of the Limpopo province said the weather had caused around $240 million in damage in her province, with many houses and buildings washed away completely.

More than 100 people died in floods last year in South Africa's Eastern Cape province in the south of the country, while more than 400 died in flooding in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province in 2022.

