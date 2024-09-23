Late snowstorms batter South Africa's coast and leave 2 people dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Unseasonably late snowstorms battered coastal areas of South Africa over the weekend, killing two people and forcing the closure of some of the country's major highways.

The deaths were attributed to hypothermia after the two people were stuck in vehicles stranded by heavy snowfall on the N3 highway, which is the major route to the coastal city of Durban. One of the victims was a 39-year-old woman stuck in a minibus.

The province of KwZulu-Natal and Free State were worst hit by the storms, and officials warned that some areas could experience flooding as the snow starts to melt. The crops of many farmers were buried under snow for two days.

Emergency personnel were towing dozens of trucks and other vehicles that were stuck in the snow, while others distributed food and warm beverages to drivers who had been stranded for hours.

Motorists were warned to drive carefully in areas that have been cleared.

Schools were closed in KwaZulu-Natal, where the provincial minister for cooperative governance, Thulasizwe Buthelez, warned that communities along the Tugela River may experience flooding.

“As schools remain closed, parents are urged to keep children away from unguarded bodies of water, including rivers and dams,” Buthelezi said.