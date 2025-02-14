Construction site catches fire in South Korea, leaving at least 4 dead
A fire broke out at a resort construction site in the South Korean city of Busan Friday, killing at least four people, fire officials said.
About 100 workers managed to evacuate from the site and about 90 firefighters were trying to put out the blaze, which was reported at around 10:20 a.m., according to Busan’s fire agency. It wasn’t immediately clear whether workers were still trapped inside.
The agency said six people were taken to hospitals in cardiac arrest and four of them were pronounced dead. Four other people sustained minor injuries.
Television footage showed gray-black smoke and flames rising from the site and a helicopter approaching the building as part of rescue efforts.
The country's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, instructed officials to deploy “all available personnel and equipment” to put out the fire