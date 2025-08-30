Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

3 Scottish brothers set a new world record for 9,000-mile Pacific row

Three Scottish brothers have set a new world record for an unsupported row across the Pacific Ocean

The Associated Press
Saturday 30 August 2025 01:32 EDT

Three Scottish brothers set a new world record Saturday for completing an unsupported row across the full Pacific Ocean.

Jamie, Ewan and Lachlan Maclean completed the journey in 139 days, arriving in Cairns, Australia. They rowed over 9,000 miles non-stop from Peru, becoming the first team to achieve the full crossing from South America to Australia.

The trio from Edinburgh endured storms, seasickness, injuries and a near-disaster when Lachlan was thrown overboard, while raising over £700,000 ($945,690) toward a £1 million ($1,350,450) target for clean water projects.

Family, supporters and fans greeted the brothers upon their arrival.

The Macleans said the experience gave them a new perspective on life. They plan to continue fundraising as they aim to help 40,000 people in Madagascar.

