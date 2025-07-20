Scottie Scheffler is rounding his way toward third leg of career Grand Slam at British Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottie Scheffler began his bid for the third leg of the career Grand Slam on Sunday, taking a four-shot lead into the final round of the British Open at Royal Portrush.

The start was ideal. From the first cut of rough, Scheffler hit his approach to the right side of the green on the slope. The ball trickled back and then rolled down to 10 inches from the cup for a tap-in birdie.

Scheffler already won the PGA Championship by five shots this year. He won the Masters last year by four shots and the Masters in 2022 by three shots. No one has ever won each of their first four major titles by three shots or more.

This was an extraordinary test because of the cheers, not all of them for him. There was pure adulation for Rory McIlroy playing before a home crowd in Northern Ireland. He was six shots behind, needing his greatest closing round in a major and help from Scheffler.

McIlroy already is the Masters champion, the sixth player to win the career slam, and he has been in a far more relaxed mood before adoring fans.

There was more admiration for Scheffler, though one fan along the first fairway got some laughs when he yelled out, “Go Rory!” as Scheffler walked by.

Scheffler was paired with Li Haotong of China, who also hit a brilliant opening shot to 4 feet for birdie but then dropped a shot on the next. Li already has the highest finish by a Chinese player in a major, tying for third at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open.

