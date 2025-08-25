Long Covid causes effects similar to Parkinson’s or stroke, scientists find

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some patients struggling with long Covid experience long-term fatigue, brain fog, breathlessness and a heavily-reduced quality of life similar to levels seen in Parkinson’s or stroke survivors, researchers find in a new study.

Most people who suffer a Covid-19 infection experience a short illness with a cold, sore throat, or cough and fever for a few days before they get better and fully recover.

However, several who have overcome the novel coronavirus still suffer a myriad of symptoms related to the virus infection in what’s being termed long Covid by the World Health Organisation.

While previous research has established these long Covid symptoms as mainly including fatigue, brain fog and breathlessness, the exact effect of the long-term condition on the daily life of survivors remains unclear.

Now, a new study, published in the Australian Journal of Primary Health, confirms that long Covid isn’t just an inconvenient condition to live with, but it also profoundly limits the daily life of patients.

Test tubes with Covid-19 cell cultures during a long covid sample processing ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the research, scientists assessed 121 adults who contracted Covid-19 sometime between 2020 and mid-2022, and fit the WHO’s description of a long Covid patient in late 2022.

Researchers surveyed participants about their level of disability and functions they had on a daily basis, along with their perceived quality of life.

Participants completed two surveys widely used to measure disability and quality of life: the WHO Disability Assessment Schedule and the Short Form Health Survey.

Researchers found that long Covid is linked to a stark reduction in quality of life, and the ability to do basic life tasks compared to levels seen in the general population.

About 86 per cent of the participants reported “clinically significant disability and participation limitations in daily activities”, scientists wrote.

“Months or years later, they were still struggling with daily activities they once took for granted,” they wrote in The Conversation.

This cohort of 121 individuals with long Covid had “higher levels of disability than 98 per cent of the general population”, according to the study.

“The overall impact may be exacerbated in people with pre-existing comorbidities who are more susceptible to long COVID in the first place,” scientists warned.

Researchers call for stronger efforts to support long Covid patients, prioritising management of their fatigue and getting them to a position where they can perform important daily activities.

“The findings underscore the need for targeted rehabilitation and support services for people living in Australia with long Covid, and further longitudinal research to explore the long-term impact on disability and quality of life, and inform policy and healthcare service delivery,” they wrote.