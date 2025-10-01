Jane Goodall death updates: Tributes pour in after pioneering conservationist dies aged 91
Goodall, a world-renowned British primatologist, passed away while on a speaking tour in California
Dame Jane Goodall, who dedicated her life to bettering human understanding of animal behavior, has died at aged 91.
The world-renowned British primatologist and conservationist passed away in Los Angeles, California, while on a speaking tour in the United States.
She died due to natural causes, according to the institute she founded.
“Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” the Jane Goodall Institute said in a post on social media.
Goodall was still traveling relentlessly in her nineties, as a tireless advocate of the wider natural world and warning of the perils of climate change.
In the 1960s, her research on the behavior of chimpanzees in Tanzania discovered that our closest living relatives were a lot more like us than previously believed – they have their own personalities, can use tools, mimic each other and grieve for the loss of friends.
Goodall also founded an environmental and humanitarian program called Roots & Shoots, wrote books on conservation, and became the subject of more than 40 films and documentaries.
In 2002, she was designated a United Nations Messenger of Peace, helping draw global attention to environmental issues.
Goodall received the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year
Dr. Jane Goodall was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January by then-U.S. President Joe Biden.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States’ highest civilian honor.
“I am deeply honored to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Goodall said in a statement.
“This recognition reflects the hope and action of so many people who inspire and motivate me every day in the firm belief that together we can and we must save the natural world for ourselves and future generations.”
