Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Jane Goodall death updates: Tributes pour in after pioneering conservationist dies aged 91

Goodall, a world-renowned British primatologist, passed away while on a speaking tour in California

Julia Musto
in New York
Wednesday 01 October 2025 15:32 EDT
Comments
British and primatologist Jane Goodall poses with her mascot ‘Mister H’
British and primatologist Jane Goodall poses with her mascot ‘Mister H’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Dame Jane Goodall, who dedicated her life to bettering human understanding of animal behavior, has died at aged 91.

The world-renowned British primatologist and conservationist passed away in Los Angeles, California, while on a speaking tour in the United States.

She died due to natural causes, according to the institute she founded.

“Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” the Jane Goodall Institute said in a post on social media.

Goodall was still traveling relentlessly in her nineties, as a tireless advocate of the wider natural world and warning of the perils of climate change.

In the 1960s, her research on the behavior of chimpanzees in Tanzania discovered that our closest living relatives were a lot more like us than previously believed – they have their own personalities, can use tools, mimic each other and grieve for the loss of friends.

Goodall also founded an environmental and humanitarian program called Roots & Shoots, wrote books on conservation, and became the subject of more than 40 films and documentaries.

In 2002, she was designated a United Nations Messenger of Peace, helping draw global attention to environmental issues.

Goodall received the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year

Conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall receives the Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Joe Biden
Conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall receives the Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Joe Biden (AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Jane Goodall was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January by then-U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States’ highest civilian honor.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Goodall said in a statement.

“This recognition reflects the hope and action of so many people who inspire and motivate me every day in the firm belief that together we can and we must save the natural world for ourselves and future generations.”

Julia Musto1 October 2025 20:31

Zoos, conservation groups post tributes to Goodall's work

Julia Musto1 October 2025 20:26

Encyclopaedia Britannica remembers Goodall's remarkable academic achievement

Julia Musto1 October 2025 20:22

American composer Philip Glass says Goodall was 'driven by passion'

Julia Musto1 October 2025 20:21

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's 'heartbroken'

Julia Musto1 October 2025 20:18

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes posts tribute to Goodall from behind bars

Julia Musto1 October 2025 20:16

The Jane Goodall Institute remembers its founder

Julia Musto1 October 2025 20:11

Colorado Governor Jared Polis pays tribute to Goodall: She 'broke barriers'

Julia Musto1 October 2025 20:08

Fmr. California First Lady remembers Goodall as a 'legendary figure'

Julia Musto1 October 2025 20:06

'Daily Show' host Jon Stewart reacts to Goodall's death: She 'was just the best'

Julia Musto1 October 2025 20:04

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in