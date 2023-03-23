Scientists stunned to capture first video of colossal squid in the deep

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly a century after its initial discovery, scientists have captured footage of the colossal squid swimming in its natural deep sea environment for the first time, shedding new light on the elusive giant creature.

The colossal squid, scientifically named Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni, is the world’s largest invertebrate, growing to a maximum of about 10 metres in length and reaching a mass of nearly half a metric tonne.

It is also the world’s largest mollusc and has the largest eyes of any known creature with a diameter of nearly 30 centimetres.

However, until now, the colossal species has only been studied based on specimens found in the guts of whales that washed ashore or from rare individuals that got scooped up accidentally by fishing boats.

Very little is known about the giant deep sea creature’s life cycle.

open image in gallery First confirmed live observation of the colossal squid, Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni, in its natural habitat ( Schmidt Ocean Institute )

Now, a video of a 30-centimetre-long (11 inches) juvenile of the squid species has been captured in a world first by researchers on board the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor during a month-long expedition near the South Sandwich Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Scientists captured the footage on 9 March using the institute’s remotely operated submersible vehicle SuBastian, at a depth of 600 m (1968 ft).

“It’s exciting to see the first in situ footage of a juvenile colossal and humbling to think that they have no idea that humans exist,” said Kat Bolstad, a leading squid and octopus researcher at the Auckland University of Technology..

“For 100 years, we have mainly encountered them as prey remains in whale and seabird stomachs and as predators of harvested toothfish,” said Dr Bolstad, who verified the footage for the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

open image in gallery First confirmed footage of the glacial glass squid, Galiteuthis glacialis ( Schmidt Ocean Institute )

One of the unique features of the colossal squid is the see-through appearance of juveniles that gradually disappear as they grow up.

The presence of hooks on the middle of their eight arms also differentiates them from their close relative, G. glacialis, whose first deep sea footage was recorded in January near Antarctica.

“The first sighting of two different squids on back-to-back expeditions is remarkable and shows how little we have seen of the magnificent inhabitants of the Southern Ocean,” said Jyotika Virmani, executive director of the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

“These unforgettable moments continue to remind us that the Ocean is brimming with mysteries yet to be solved,” Dr Virmani said.