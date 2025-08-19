Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have identified two natural compounds that could help reverse ageing in brain cells and remove harmful protein buildup, raising hopes for a non-drug approach to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

The research, published in the journal GeroScience, identifies two natural compounds, nicotinamide – a form of vitamin B3 – and an antioxidant found in green tea called epigallocatechin gallate, which help restore a key molecule that fuels energy production in brain cells.

Researchers found that nerve cells treated with these compounds not only experienced reversal of age-related decline but also an enhanced ability to clear away amyloid protein clusters, a hallmark feature of Alzheimer’s.

“As people age, their brains show a decline in neuronal energy levels, which limits the ability to remove unwanted proteins and damaged components,” said Gregory Brewer, lead author of the study.

“We found that restoring energy levels helps neurons regain this critical cleanup function,” Dr Brewer said.

Researchers used a fluorescent molecule to track live guanosine triphosphate levels in neurons from aged mice showing signs of Alzheimer’s.

MRI brain depicts areas of interest in the brain's medial temporal lobe: hippocampus (outlined in red), entorhinal cortex (blue), and perirhinal cortex (green) ( Florida Alzheimer's Disease Research Center )

Scientists found that the levels of energy-rich molecules GTP declined with age – particularly in the cells’ mitochondria – leading to impaired elimination of cells with damaged components in a process called autophagy.

While it is known that autophagy, the cell’s natural clean-up process, plays a key role in maintaining the health of tissues and organs, what part of ageing causes impairment in this process remains elusive.

When aged nerve cells were treated for just 24 hours with the study molecules nicotinamide and epigallocatechin gallate, the GTP levels were restored to levels typically seen in younger cells.

“Our results reveal age and AD-related neuronal GTP energy deficits that impair autophagy,” scientists wrote.

The molecules also improved energy metabolism within these cells, as well as efficient clearance of amyloid beta clusters.

“By supplementing the brain’s energy systems with compounds that are already available as dietary supplements, we may have a new path toward treating age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr Brewer said.

“This study highlights GTP as a previously under-appreciated energy source driving vital brain functions,” he added.

Researchers cautioned that more studies are required to find the best way to administer the compounds as treatment.

A recent study also showed that nicotinamide was not very effective when taken orally due to its inactivation in the bloodstream.

However, the findings point to promising strategies to rescue neurons in the brain’s hippocampus from energy deficits related to ageing and Alzheimer’s disease, researchers say.