Jury reaches verdict in trial of activist who took chickens from Purdue plant

A verdict has been reached in the trial of a California animal rights activist who said she rescued four chickens from a major Perdue Farms poultry plant.
Zoe Rosenberg, 23, faces more than five years in prison if convicted of the charges that include one count of felony conspiracy, one count of trespassing to interfere with a business, one count of trespassing on land where an animal is behind held for human consumption, and one count of tampering with a vehicle.
During the seven-week trial, her defense didn't deny she took the chickens from Petaluma Poultry in 2023, but focused instead on her justifications. Petaluma Poultry supplies chickens to Perdue Farms, one of the United States’ largest poultry providers for major grocery chains.
Rosenberg posted her actions on social media. The 23-year-old activist with Direct Action Everywhere, a network of advocates, said she was rescuing Poppy, Ivy, Aster, and Azalea from a cruel situation. Prosecutors, meanwhile, said she engaged in illegal behavior regardless of her motivation.
The trial unfolded in Sonoma County, where agriculture is a major industry. The co-founder of Direct Action Everywhere was convicted two years ago for his role in factory farm protests in Petaluma.