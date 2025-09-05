Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge blocks administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration from ending temporary legal protections that have granted more than 1 million people from Haiti and Venezuela the right to live and work in the United States

Janie Har
Friday 05 September 2025 16:00 EDT
Immigration Louisiana
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

A federal judge on Friday ruled against the Trump administration from ending temporary legal protections that have granted more than 1 million people from Haiti and Venezuela the right to live and work in the United States.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of San Francisco for the plaintiffs means 600,000 Venezuelans whose temporary protections expired in April or whose protections were about to expire Sept. 10 have status to stay and work in the United States.

