Ex-staffer sues California Assembly speaker, alleging retaliation for reporting bribery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former press secretary for California's Assembly speaker sued one of the state's most prominent politicians, accusing him of firing her in retaliation for reporting alleged bribery and other misconduct.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, former staffer Cynthia Moreno said she submitted a complaint to the Legislature earlier this year, accusing Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas — as well as his brother Rick Rivas — of bribery and other ethical violations.

Moreno filed another report last year to accuse a former staffer of sexual harassment, according to the lawsuit filed in the Superior Court for Sacramento County.

She alleges she was retaliated against by being denied a pay raise, falsely accused of misconduct and then fired last month.

“Speaker Rivas retaliated against Ms. Moreno for reporting illegal, unethical, and harassing conduct," the lawsuit says. "Speaker Rivas did not simply terminate Ms. Moreno’s employment, but used the power of his office to retaliate against her publicly.”

Moreno is seeking a public apology, back pay and benefits, and to be rehired in the Assembly.

Rick Rivas, a political strategist, did not respond to a phone call and text message seeking comment. Robert Rivas and the Assembly denied wrongdoing.

Elizabeth Ashford, Rivas’ campaign spokesperson, said in a statement that the speaker had “no role” in Moreno’s employment. Moreno’s lawsuit is “an attempt by a former employee to force a payout,” Ashford said.

“The vast conspiracy theories included in this filing are absolutely false,” she said. “We will fight these false and defamatory claims aggressively, and we are confident they will be seen for what they are: absolutely meritless.”

The suit contends Moreno was stripped of job responsibilities after reporting sexual harassment allegations last year that were substantiated by the Workplace Conduct Unit, which reviews misconduct complaints against lawmakers and staff. The former staffer said Moreno’s allegations were not substantiated.

The Assembly Rules Committee notified the press last month that Moreno was terminated after the unit substantiated allegations that she “repeatedly made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature” to various staffers. The committee did not disclose details of the allegations against her. She was fired because of the allegations, “her lack of candor during the investigation” and “the high-visibility” of her position, the committee wrote in a partially redacted letter.

Lia Lopez, the rules committee's chief administrative officer, called Moreno's complaint “a total fabrication.”

“I am confident that Ms. Moreno’s claims regarding ‘unethical or illegal practices’ by Speaker Rivas or his brother and complaints about current Assembly employees will be disproven in a court of law,” she said in a statement.

The Workplace Conduct Unit independently investigated allegations of Moreno's inappropriate conduct, Lopez said. She said Rivas recused himself from the investigation or any decisions on the case.