The Latest: First Grammys are handed out at the Premiere Ceremony

The 2025 Grammy Awards are set to recognize some of the most talented performers and biggest hits in music. Beyoncé enters as the leading nominee for her acclaimed album, “Cowboy Carter.”

The show will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific and can be streamed via CBS and Paramount+. The Premiere Ceremony is underway now, and can be streamed at the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.

Fashion at music’s biggest night is traditionally the wackiest on the awards circuit, but with the loss and devastation of the Los Angeles fires as a backdrop, many of the early looks are subdued.

Shakira, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx are set to perform. Will Smith, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe will present a tribute to the late, legendary producer Quincy Jones. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the fifth consecutive time.

Here's the latest:

What makes a remix Grammy eligible?

The best remixed recording category is one of few that honors singles or tracks that aren’t necessarily new — just newly altered. These aren’t covers, re-recordings or remastered tracks: To qualify as a remix, the remixer has to substantially change the original recording. Shortening the track or adding a featured artist, for example, wouldn’t cut it.

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ (backslash)nWorking Late Remix)” FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) won the award.

Fitting with the remixes’ home on the dance floor, the category moved under the pop and dance/electronic field this year, from its previous home in the production, engineering, composition and arrangement field.

How many Grammys will be handed out tonight?

There are 94 categories to be awarded today. Of those, around 85 will be handed out during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, per host Justin Tranter.

Grammy nominees get engaged on the red carpet

As guests first began arriving for the 67th Grammy Awards, cheers erupted on the red carpet as two Grammy nominees celebrated their love with a proposal. Poet Todd Boss got down on one knee to propose to Grammy nominee Hila Plitmann on the carpet.

Plitmann, who is nominated for best classical compendium for her album “Mythologies II,” said yes to Boss. Plitmann has previously taken home two Grammy awards. Boss is also up for a Grammy for his work on the album “A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad.”

The first Grammy of the day goes to Sabrina Carpenter

The best solo pop performance award is the first of the night — sorry, day — and it goes to Sabrina Carpenter for “Espresso.” She wasn’t on hand to accept.

No substitutes accepted onstage

If you’re not there to accept your Grammy, we’re moving on. That’s what Premiere Ceremony host Justin Tranter instructed the audience — no substitutes will be allowed onstage to accept a Grammy. That’s designed to keep the awards-packed pre-show moving.

Before Trevor Noah, there’s Justin Tranter

Justin Tranter returns as host of the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony.

The much-nominated songwriter is charged with keeping the three-hour show before the show, where scores of awards are handed out, going.

Nominated himself for song of the year — he’s one of the songwriters behind Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” — he’s written smash hits for Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Fall Out Boy and more.

Tranter is “back by popular demand,” said Tammy Hurt, chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees in her introduction.

Premiere Ceremony kicks off with group rendition of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

The Grammys Premiere Ceremony has begun with a group rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” over images of the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

The performance from nominees Angélique Kidjo, Wayne Brady, Scott Hoying, Deborah Cox and Taj Mahal began solemnly in front of a big screen showing flames and firefighters, then turned into a gospel-style tribute.

The performance set a very different tone for the usually breezy Premiere Ceremony, and for an entire Grammy night that will be focused on raising money and paying tribute in the aftermath of the fires.

Grammys red carpet off to a mild-mannered start

Fashion at music’s biggest night is traditionally the wackiest on the awards circuit. With the loss and devastation of the Los Angeles fires as a backdrop, many went for subdued. Lots of black and other dark tones mixed with a few pops of color and sparkle. But the night is young. Will Grammy fashion go over the top?

What is the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony?

The Grammys have nearly 100 awards to hand out. There’s simply not enough time to fit all of that, plus performances and acceptance speeches, into a three-hour, prime-time telecast. That’s where the Premiere Ceremony comes in.

The Premiere Ceremony runs for three hours, starting at 12:30 p.m. Pacific/3:30 p.m. Eastern. It’s where categories like best audiobook narration are handed out and it’s often where many stars earn their EGOT — like Viola Davis, in 2023.

If you’re curious, no one is poised to EGOT (complete the circuit of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) this year. But there are still some unexpected celebrities who could earn a Grammy this year.