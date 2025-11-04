California father who killed his 7-month-old son sentenced to more than 30 years in prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Southern California father who pleaded guilty to killing his missing 7-month-old son was sentenced Monday to more than 30 years in prison.

Jake Haro, 32, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty last month to the second-degree murder of his son, Emmanuel, the Riverside County District Attorney's office said in a statement. A monthslong investigation has failed to locate the child’s remains.

Haro and his wife, Rebecca, had reported the baby was kidnapped outside a store in Southern California in August, saying Rebecca Haro was attacked and left unconscious while changing the boy's diaper. The case drew widespread attention as authorities and members of the public fanned out to search for the boy.

The couple were arrested a little more than a week later at their home in the desert community of Cabazon, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Palm Springs, after Rebecca Haro was confronted about inconsistencies in their account.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Gary Polk sentenced Haro to seven years and two months in prison for a probation violation and other charges, then 25 years to life for assault on a child under age 8, according to the Press-Enterprise. The sentences will run consecutively. Haro was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

Rebecca Haro, 41, has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail. She is due to appear in court in January.

Riverside County prosecutors asked for Jake Haro to be sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for killing Emmanuel and for assaulting another child in 2018. Haro pleaded guilty to child endangerment for causing severe and lasting injuries to his then-10-month-old daughter and was given a 6-year suspended prison term that prosecutors said should now be applied.

“Jake Haro murdered seven-month-old Emmanuel but, in reality, he comes before this court having taken the lives of two young children. If there are lower forms of evil in this world, I am not aware of them,” Brandon Smith, assistant district attorney in Riverside County, wrote in court filings.

A message seeking comment was sent to Jake Haro's attorney, Allison Lowe.