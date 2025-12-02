Mom charged with killing pregnant biological daughter in rural Michigan woods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities charged a woman and her husband with murder Tuesday in the death of her pregnant biological daughter whose body was found in a Michigan forest three weeks after she disappeared.

Rebecca Park, 22, was in the final days of her pregnancy when she was last seen Nov. 3. The baby had been cut out of her when her remains were discovered last week, prosecutor Johanna Carey said in court.

"This is, frankly, evil personified,” Carey said.

Cortney Bartholomew, 40, and Brad Bartholomew, 47, were each charged with murder, torture and other crimes in Wexford County, 200 miles (321 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

“Mr. Bartholomew brought Rebecca to their home, forced her into another vehicle and took her into the woods where they stabbed her, forced her to lie on the ground while they cut her baby out, ultimately caused her death and the death of the baby," Carey said.

The Bartholomews appeared in court by video from jail and were denied bond. Public defender Robert Champion declined to comment about the case.

A motive was not disclosed by the prosecutor. Dozens of people filled the courtroom, including many who had searched for Park. Cars in the parking lot had messages: “Justice 4 Rebecca and Baby Park.”

Cortney Bartholomew was Park's biological mother, but Park was raised by a couple who adopted her and her siblings.

“She deserves to be remembered as the sweet girl that she was when she was younger,” mother Stephanie Park told 9&10 News.