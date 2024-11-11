Quincy Jones laid to rest at private family funeral in Los Angeles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Music giant Quincy Jones was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, a week after his death at age 91. A larger, more public memorial is also being planned.

The family of the 28-time Grammy winning producer, arranger and composer said in a statement to The Associated Press that the “intimate ceremony included Mr. Jones’ seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members.”

The family did not reveal the cemetery where the ceremony took place. They added that they remain “enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world. Details for a memorial celebration of Mr. Jones’ life will be announced at a later date.”

Jones died surrounded by his family at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

His seven decades of musical mastery included producing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album, writing prize-winning film scores and collaborating on classic recordings with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of others.

Tributes to him after his death came from some of the biggest figures in media and politics. “Saturday Night Live,” which he once hosted, paid tribute to him a night before his service with a memorial photo in a quiet moment of the show.

In lieu of flowers, Jones' family asks for donations to the Jazz Foundation of America.