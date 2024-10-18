Designers of the late Princess Diana's wedding dress settle dispute over drawings of the gown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The onetime husband and wife team who designed Princess Diana’s wedding dress have settled their dispute over the sale of the drawings for the gown.

David Emanuel had filed a lawsuit in the U.K. courts against his ex-wife Elizabeth Emanuel, claiming that she had infringed his copyright by reproducing drawings of the designs on which they had collaborated. The drawings, including those for Diana’s wedding dress, were put up for auction without his consent, he said.

The pair announced Friday that they had settled the case “amicably." Terms of the settlement weren’t released.

Diana’s dress, created for her 1981 wedding to the Prince of Wales, was an iconic creation that will always be associated with the late princess. It was a time when big was in, and Diana walked down the aisle of St. Paul’s Cathedral draped in yards of lace with a 25-foot train flowing behind her.