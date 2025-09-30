California woman violently arrested by sheriff's deputies secures $17 million settlement with county

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who was knocked unconscious and arrested by two sheriff's deputies in Northern California after stopping to change drivers during a family trip in 2020 has reached a $17 million settlement with the county, her lawyer said Monday.

Nakia Porter had filed a federal lawsuit accusing the Solano County Sheriff’s Office deputies violating state and federal civil rights statutes by engaging in “unlawful seizure, assault and excessive force.”

Porter, her father and her three young children were driving home at night on Aug. 6, 2020, when they pulled off the road. Porter, who is a Black, was already out of the car when the deputies pulled up with lights flashing and she explained that they were just switching drivers and would be on their way, according to the lawsuit.

Body cameras worn by the deputies recorded them pulling guns on Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon. Her father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained.

Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.

“What happened to Ms. Porter and her family should never happen in our society,” Porter's attorney Yasin Almadani said in a news release announcing the settlement.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Department and a spokesperson for the county did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment after business hours Monday evening.

The lawsuit also accused the deputies of lying on their arrest reports about Porter fighting them and the length of time she was unconscious.

“For those that are listening, I am not resisting,” Porter can be heard saying on the body camera footage. “You are not reading me my rights.”

The deputies then push Porter against the squad car and then to the pavement while trying to handcuff her.

“Put your hands behind your back. Get on your stomach,” one deputy shouts.

Porter alleged the deputies punched her in the head and the stomach, kneeled on her back and pulled her hair. She said she passed out seconds after the deputies closed the handcuffs.

“I think she’s out,” a deputy can be heard saying on the video.

Porter, who is 5-foot-2 (1.6 meters) and 125 pounds (57 kilograms), said she was dragged unconscious to the back of the squad car, where she came to about five minutes later.

“These deputies treated us less than human and left a void we are still struggling to fill," Porter said in Monday's news release. “I cannot describe what this type of experience does to a person, but I wish it on no one.”