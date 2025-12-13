Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police respond to active shooter situation at Brown University in Rhode Island

Authorities say police have responded to an active shooter situation at Brown University near an engineering building on the campus in Providence, Rhode Island

Via AP news wire
Saturday 13 December 2025 17:00 EST
Brown University
Brown University (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Police responded to an active shooter situation Saturday at Brown University near an engineering building on the Providence campus, according to the school’s alert system.

Officials said a suspect was in custody.

