Police respond to active shooter situation at Brown University in Rhode Island

NewsPolice respond to active shooter situation at Brown University in Rhode IslandAuthorities say police have responded to an active shooter situation at Brown University near an engineering building on the campus in Providence, Rhode IslandVia AP news wireSaturday 13 December 2025 17:00 ESTBrown University (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Police responded to an active shooter situation Saturday at Brown University near an engineering building on the Providence campus, according to the school’s alert system. Officials said a suspect was in custody.More aboutPoliceBrown UniversityRhode IslandProvidence