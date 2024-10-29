Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A tram derails and plows into a shop in the Norwegian capital but only 4 are lightly injured

Four people have been injured when a tram derailed and plowed into a computer shop in downtown Oslo

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 29 October 2024 07:14

A tram derails and plows into a shop in the Norwegian capital but only 4 are lightly injured

Show all 5

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

A tram derailed in downtown Oslo and plowed into an iPhone and computer shop on Tuesday, Norwegian police said, but the accident miraculously only left four people lightly injured.

There were about 20 people on the commuter train when it derailed off the tracks at an intersection on Storgata, one of the Norwegian capital's main thoroughfares.

Images from the scene show that most of the first carriage of the tram had slammed into the shop.

The tram driver was among those injured. Police said everyone was treated at the scene but no one had serious injuries.

The cause of the accident was not immediately determined and police said they were waiting for members of the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority to arrive. The four-story building was later evacuated protectively to check for structural damages.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in