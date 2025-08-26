Towering wall of dust rolls through metro Phoenix, leaving tens of thousands without power

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A towering wall of dust has rolled through metro Phoenix with storms that left tens of thousands of people without power and delayed flights at the city airport

Ross Franklin,Hallie Golden
Monday 25 August 2025 22:48 EDT

A towering wall of dust rolled through metro Phoenix on Monday with storms that left tens of thousands of people without power and delayed flights at the city airport.

More than 55,000 people were without power in Arizona, most of whom were in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, according to PowerOutage.us.

Motorists hurried home through strong winds and rain as the dust storm approached. Commonly referred to as a haboob, it can make driving on roads nearly impossible.

"You should NEVER drive into a dust storm. But if you’re on the road when one hits, PULL ASIDE, STAY ALIVE!” the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a post on the social platform X.

Departures from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were delayed on average about an hour and half due to thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Golden reported from Seattle.

