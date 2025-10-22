Trump administration announces another strike on alleged drug-carrying boat, in the Pacific Ocean
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says in a social media post the U.S. military conducted its eighth strike against an alleged drug vessel
The Tuesday night strike occurred in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The seven previous strikes all targeted vessels in the Caribbean. According to Hegseth, the strike killed two people, bringing the death toll from all the strikes to at least 34 people.
In a brief video released by Hegseth, a small boat, half-filled with brown packages, is seen moving along the water. Several seconds into the video, the boat explodes and is seen floating motionless on the water in flames.
In his post, Hegseth took the unusual step of equating the alleged drug traffickers to the terror group that conducted the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“Just as Al Qaeda waged war on our homeland, these cartels are waging war on our border and our people,” Hegseth said, adding that “there will be no refuge or forgiveness—only justice.”