Forget the new research, these are the real signs that you are getting old

With each passing day, all of us get a little older. But sometimes a study comes out that really drives that home. Speaking personally, I will never forgive Stanford University’s Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine for choosing the week of my 44th birthday to announce that humans undergo their first meaningful burst of ageing at the age of 44.

And now there’s this. American Pistachio Growers, of all people, have just performed a survey of 5,000 over-forties to discover the top 25 signs that you are getting old. If you’re over 40, chances are you’ll react to this sort of news with an aggressive defiance, because you want to show the world that you’re still young and vigorous. But then you’ll see that one of the signs is “noticing something you wore in your youth is now back in fashion”, and you’ll remember how excited you got when you realised that Urban Outfitters is basically now a cosplay megastore for the year 1993, and your bones will immediately turn to dust.

A list like this will always contain some unavoidable truths. Perhaps – as this one states – you listen to podcasts more than you listen to music, or you groan when you bend down, or you’ve started to read menus at arm’s length. For me, the signs that hit home the hardest are “enjoying an early night” (I’m usually in bed by 9pm) and “preferring a quiet drink over a night out” (because I didn’t heed this advice three months ago and I genuinely think I might still be a bit hungover).

However, there are some items that I can’t help but disagree with. One of them is “moaning about politics”, which I’d argue is something that transcends age in 2026. I daren’t even open any social media apps any more because you’re hit with such a multigenerational tsunami of political angst. Also, the 10th item on the list is “sitting down to put socks on”, which is just the most bizarre thing I have ever heard.

How else do people put their socks on? Have we secretly become a nation of people who have magically gained a deep love for putting their socks on standing up? That’s berserk. Who among us, of any age, would honestly prefer to spend a minute and a half hopping around their bedroom trying in vain to hook a sock over their toes when they could just quietly and calmly get the job done in about three seconds in a chair? I don’t want to spend the rest of this article screaming at people who put their socks on standing up – although god knows I could – so I will just say this. If you are a person who doesn’t sit down to put their socks on, send me a message with your name and your home address so I can come to your house and ridicule you in person.

open image in gallery When the likes of Liam Gallagher have to act like grown-ups, it’s time to accept the ageing process comes to us all ( Getty )

I’ve gone off the rails. Anyway, because I only identify with about a third of this list, I have decided to create my own. Forget what these American Pistachio Growers are trying to tell you. These are the real signs 15 that you’re getting old.

1. Realising that cardigans are not only a surprisingly practical garment, but also cool (because the model on the M&S website happens to be slightly younger than you).

2. Getting really, really into K-Pop to an upsetting degree, because that’s what the kids like, right? You’re still young. YOU’RE STILL YOUNG.

3. Scheduling nights out based on the amount of household errands you’ll have to run hungover the following day.

4. Having a minor existential breakdown because your local supermarket moved the location of the eggs without telling anyone.

5. Telling a younger person the year you were born, and them replying with the year they were born, and something in the tone of their voice makes you understand that they consider it to be a victory on their part.

6. Reading a newspaper article listing all the new young person slang and, even though you've read similar lists your entire life and understand them to be nonsense, you start using the slang around your house to impress your children.

7. Making your children help you with something to do with technology for the first time.

8. You still have a wallet or purse. And maybe a Filofax. Although they have just come back into fashion. But you remember them the first time round – so, old, see?

9. If you are a man: realising that you’ve wasted an entire lifetime standing up to wee.

10. Realising that the hip flask you received for your 18th birthday now qualifies as vintage.

11. Realising that you have never actually used the hip flask, because you’re still waiting for a special occasion.

12. Realising that there will never be a special occasion that warrants drinking from a hip flask, and that you will almost certainly die without ever using it.

13. Keeping the hip flask anyway, just in case.

14. Discovering that all your YouTube preroll ads feature older people talking very slowly and clearly about lumbar support.

15. Trying, just once, to put your socks on standing up, because some bullshit list told you this is apparently how young people put their socks on these days, and then falling over.