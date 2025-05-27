Brigitte Macron: Who is the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte has captured headlines across the globe after she appeared to push the French President in the face as the couple arrived in Vietnam for the start of a Southeast Asia tour.

In a now viral video, Brigitte Macron appears to shove her husband, before he descended from the presidential plane on Sunday (26 May).

She remained hidden behind the plane's fuselage, blocking any view of her body language. The couple then descended the steps together.

An Elysee official played down the moment, denying it showed an argument between the couple: "It was a moment when the president and his wife were relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh."

open image in gallery French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

After hitting headlines on Sunday, The Independent has taken a closer look at Brigitte Macron’s life.

She met her now-husband when he was a student at Le Providence, a Catholic school in France, where she worked as a drama teacher. She was 39 at the time they first met and he was 15.

Brigitte was married to banker André-Louis Auzière, and the couple have three children, Sébastien, Laurence and Tiphaine.

The now French President began an affair with Brigitte, who is 24 years his senior when he was 16. His parents had believed their son was dating his teacher’s daughter, Laurence, until the truth came out through a family friend.

Shocked, the Macrons removed their from the school, but he and Brigitte kept in touch while he was in college.

The pair eventually married in 2007 when he was 29 and she was 54.

open image in gallery France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron disembark from the plane upon their arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi ( AFP via Getty Images )

Becoming a stepfather to her three adult children, he told them at the wedding reception: “Thanks for accepting us, a not-quite-normal couple.”

The French President previously called his wife his “anchor”, saying she kept him focused in his job.

In an interview with CNN, Mr Macron said: “For me, it’s very important for my personal balance to have somebody at home telling you the truth every day.

“Access to truth is one of the main challenges. Somebody with her deep convictions and knowing you for what you are and loving you for what you are, not for what you represent or your role or your honours. That is very important to me.”

In an interview with Elle magazine, Brigitte said she and her husband are “just like any other couple”.

She said: “We agree, we disagree. We argue, we stop arguing. It’s very fluid.”