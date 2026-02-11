Some Valentine's Day tips for anyone seeking the perfect match on four wheels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about roses and candlelight — it’s about chemistry. The kind you feel instantly, irrationally, and sometimes against your better judgment. People have chemistry with cars too. Some lure you in with their rogue spirit and self-assurance, others charm you with confidence and poise, and a few will leave you wondering why you can’t stop thinking about them days later. The car experts at Edmunds have identified five vehicles with distinct personality traits. With a bit of matchmaking luck, perhaps one of them will be the next automotive love of your life. All of the following prices include destination fees.

Emotional availability: Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86

Developed in a joint venture between Subaru and Toyota, the BRZ and GR86 are corporate siblings that deliver genuine driving excitement at a price that remains accessible. Simplicity, balance, and the ability to create a genuine connection with the driver are hallmarks of a great driver’s car, and these two rear-wheel-drive coupes nail the assignment. The two cars are very similar, so we wouldn’t blame you for choosing one over the other based on looks or brand preference. They might be light on cargo capacity and backseat space, but you’ll have a hard time finding a better fun-per-dollar proposition elsewhere.

2026 Subaru BRZ starting price: $37,055

2026 Toyota GR86 starting price: $32,395

Confidence but not arrogance: Ford Maverick

Today’s pickups are more rugged and capable than ever before, but not everyone needs a 15-ton towing capacity or a cabin seemingly bigger than a New York City apartment. That’s where the Ford Maverick comes in. With compact dimensions, a low starting price, and a standard hybrid powertrain, the Ford Maverick is a truck that’s easy to drive and inexpensive to own. Its design is straightforward and purposeful, avoiding extravagances and bravado in favor of efficiency and real-world utility. And if you do need to do truck stuff, the Maverick can oblige with its small-but-useful cargo bed and maximum 4,000-pound towing capacity. ​

2026 Maverick starting price: $29,990

Rebelliousness: Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse is a performance car that rails against modern conventions. While Chevrolet and Ford have given up making muscle cars, Ford is still going strong with this top-shelf Mustang that has a 500-horsepower V8, standout styling, a track-tuned suspension, and a boisterous exhaust note. What’s more, the V8 can still be paired with a six-speed manual transmission — a reminder that classic combinations tend to endure. Its unruly nature might land you in hot water from time to time, and you’ll probably spend more time at the gas pump than you’d prefer, but the grin it will put on your face makes this one worth the trouble.

2026 Mustang Dark Horse starting price: $66,075

Sense of adventure: Jeep Wrangler

If you’re seeking a cohort that’s ready to head off the beaten path at a moment’s notice, it’s tough to beat the free-spirited vibe and go-anywhere attitude of the Jeep Wrangler. Available in a number of trims ranging from the Sport’s no-nonsense simplicity to the more civilized and luxurious Sahara or the over-the-top exuberance of the Rubicon 392, the Wrangler’s timeless appeal is owed to its legendary off-road capability as well as its surprisingly adaptable personality. With a bit of effort, you can remove the Jeep’s top and even its doors. It’s far from the most pragmatic choice out there, but there’s something to be said for a companion that’s down for a good time whenever the urge strikes.

2026 Wrangler starting price: $36,890

Reliability: Honda CR-V

Honda’s CR-V doesn’t have the adventure-seeking appeal of the Wrangler or the bad-boy spontaneity of the Mustang, but it has other qualities that you’ll love over the long term. When it comes down to it, reliability is a bedrock of a stable, trusting relationship. And with its 4.5 out of 5 star RepairPal reliability rating, the Honda CR-V is clearly in it for the long haul. On top of that, the CR-V offers a comfortable ride, a roomy interior, and an available hybrid powertrain for great mpg. The CR-V’s dependability could be more valuable than an attractive facade that keeps you guessing.

2026 CR-V starting price: $32,370

Edmunds says

Cars and relationships have more in common than you might think: Both can excite, empower and occasionally frustrate. The perfect match — be it behind the wheel or across the table — is the one whose personality keeps you smiling on every mile of the journey.

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Bradley Iger is a contributor at Edmunds.