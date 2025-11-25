Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paris prosecutor reports 4 more arrests in connection with Louvre jewel heist

The Paris prosecutor is reporting four more arrests in connection with the jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in October

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 25 November 2025 08:42 EST
France-Louvre Robbery
France-Louvre Robbery (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Paris prosecutor is reporting four more arrests in connection with the jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in October. Two men and two women from the Paris region were taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

The loot, valued at around $102 million, hasn’t been recovered. It includes a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense, and Empress Eugénie’s pearl-and-diamond tiara.

