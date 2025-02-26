Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Make your Oscars predictions — and see how they compare to our film experts'

The Associated Press’ film writers have made their Oscars predictions in every category, ahead of Sunday’s ceremony

Lindsey Bahr,Jake Coyle
Wednesday 26 February 2025 12:04 EST

The Associated Press' film writers have made their Oscars predictions in every category, ahead of Sunday's ceremony. Now it's time to make your own picks, and see how they stack up.

See their predictions in all 23 categories and register your own votes below. We'll be tracking their prognostications and yours against the winners on our Oscars live blog. Polls close just before the show stars at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Best picture

BAHR: “Conclave”

COYLE: “Anora”

Actress

BAHR: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

COYLE: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Actor

BAHR: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

COYLE: Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Supporting actress

BAHR: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

COYLE: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Supporting actor

BAHR: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

COYLE: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Director

BAHR: Sean Baker, “Anora”

COYLE: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Documentary

BAHR: “No Other Land”

COYLE: “Porcelain War”

International film

BAHR: “Emilia Pérez”

COYLE: “I'm Still Here”

Animated film

BAHR: “Flow”

COYLE: “The Wild Robot”

Original screenplay

BAHR: “A Real Pain,” Jesse Eisenberg

COYLE: “Anora,” Sean Baker

Adapted screenplay

BAHR: “Conclave,” Peter Straughan

COYLE: “Conclave,” Peter Straughan

Original song

BAHR: “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez,” Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

COYLE: “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez,” Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

Original score

BAHR: “The Wild Robot,” Kris Bowers

COYLE: “The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg

Cinematography

BAHR: “The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley

COYLE: “The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley

Sound

BAHR: “Dune: Part Two,” Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

COYLE: “Dune: Part Two,” Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

Production design

BAHR: “The Brutalist,” Judy Becker and Patricia Cuccia

COYLE: “The Brutalist,” Judy Becker and Patricia Cuccia

Costume design

BAHR: “Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

COYLE: “Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

Film editing

BAHR: “Conclave,” Nick Emerson

COYLE: “Conclave,” Nick Emerson

Makeup and hairstyling

BAHR: “Wicked,” Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

COYLE: “The Substance,” Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

Visual effects

BAHR: “Wicked,” Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould

COYLE: “Dune: Part Two,” Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer

Animated short

BAHR: “Yuck!”

COYLE: “Wander to Wander”

Documentary short

BAHR: “Incident”

COYLE: “I Am Ready, Warden”

Live-action short

BAHR: “A Lien”

COYLE: “A Lien”

___

For more coverage of the Oscars, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards.

