Omaha police ticket boxing champ Crawford for reckless driving, order him out of vehicle at gunpoint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Omaha police ordered champion boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford out of his vehicle at gunpoint during a traffic stop for reckless driving early Sunday, hours after his hometown held a parade to celebrate his victory over Canelo Alvarez two weeks ago.

A video circulating on social media showed a portion of the traffic stop. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer ordered an internal affairs investigation, a move Mayor John Ewing said he supported.

According to a news release, officers working in the downtown area observed a vehicle driving recklessly shortly before 1:30 a.m. While speaking with the driver, an officer observed a gun on the driver’s side floorboard. All four occupants were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The driver was later identified as Crawford upon verification of his driver’s license. Crawford was ticketed for reckless driving. One passenger, a member of Crawford’s security team, was also found to be carrying a legal firearm. Police confirmed all occupants of the vehicle are legally permitted to carry firearms. A police supervisor and lieutenant responded to the scene at Crawford’s request.

Crawford's spokeswoman said Sunday night that he had no comment.

Ewing said in a Facebook post that he spoke to Crawford after he learned of the traffic stop.

“I acknowledge the seriousness of what occurred and how trust between law enforcement and our community is important and shows the need to be continuously vigilant about building relationships,” Ewing said. “Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has pledged an internal investigation, which I support and want to be full and thorough. We will gather all the facts and be transparent with the public about our findings.”

Crawford became the unified super middleweight champion with his unanimous decision victory over Alvarez in Las Vegas. He became the first male boxer to capture three unified division titles. Crawford is 42-0 with 31 knockouts.

The city held a parade through downtown in Crawford's honor during the day, and a party to celebrate his 38th birthday was held at a live music venue near where the traffic stop occurred.

“Understand that my heart dropped in learning of this end to an otherwise wonderful day and evening celebrating our city’s world boxing champion,” Ewing said. “Omaha needs to remember this important day as a good one while we seek answers to how it ended. Meanwhile, we must ensure that every resident, no matter who they are, feels safe and respected in Omaha.”

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing