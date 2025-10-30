Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Thunder guard Nikola Topic diagnosed with testicular cancer and undergoing chemotherapy

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

Via AP news wire
Thursday 30 October 2025 13:58 EDT

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Sam Presti, the team's general manager, announced the diagnosis on Thursday.

Topic had a testicular procedure earlier in the month. The Thunder said at the time he'd be out for at least four weeks.

Presti said doctors are “extremely positive” about his long-term outlook. He said Topic has been working out throughout the process and didn’t want the diagnosis revealed until after he started treatment.

“He has all the tools that you could ask for somebody to take on and conquer the situation,” Presti said.

Topic, a first-round pick in 2024, missed the entire 2024-2025 season while recovering from a torn ACL. He played in summer league this year and started a preseason game against Charlotte, posting 10 points and seven assists in Oklahoma City’s 135-114 win.

Topic was expected to be an important addition to a team that otherwise changed very little after winning the NBA title last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in