Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brad Lander, NYC comptroller and mayoral candidate, is arrested outside immigration court

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander has been arrested at a federal building in Manhattan as he was trying to “accompany” a person out of an immigration courtroom

Cedar Attanasio
Tuesday 17 June 2025 12:36 EDT
Election 2025 NYC Mayor
Election 2025 NYC Mayor

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by federal agents at an immigration court Tuesday as he was trying to “accompany” a person out of a courtroom.

A reporter with The Associated Press witnessed Lander’s arrest at a federal building in Manhattan. The person Lander was walking out of the courtroom was also arrested.

Lander had spent the morning observing immigration court hearings and told an AP reporter that he was there to “accompany” some immigrants out of the building.

The episode occurred as federal immigration officials are conducting large-scale arrests outside immigration courtrooms across the country.

Emailed inquiries to the FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were not immediately returned.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in