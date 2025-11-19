Nvidia's earnings attest to its leadership in the AI race. By the numbers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nvidia reported more eye-catching numbers for its fiscal third quarter Wednesday, with net income jumping 65% and revenue increasing 62% from a year earlier.

Last month, Nvidia became the first public company to reach a market capitalization of $5 trillion.

The ravenous appetite for the Silicon Valley company's chips is the main reason that the company’s stock price has increased so rapidly since early 2023.

Nvidia carved out an early lead in tailoring its chipsets known as graphics processing units, or GPUs, from use in powering video games to helping to train powerful AI systems, like the technology behind ChatGPT and image generators. Demand skyrocketed as more people began using AI chatbots. Tech companies scrambled for more chips to build and run them.

Nvidia’s journey to be one of the world's most prominent companies has produced some extraordinary numbers. Here’s a look.

$31.9 billion

Nvidia's net income for the third quarter, up from $19.3 billion a year ago.

38.9%

Nvidia stock's gain for the year, as of the close of trading Wednesday. That follows gains of 171% in 2024 and 239% in 2023.

$4.53 trillion

Nvidia’s total market capitalization as of the close of trading Wednesday, tops in the S&P 500.

Apple at $3.98 trillion and Microsoft at $3.62 trillion were next among the most valuable companies in the S&P 500. In all, nine companies in the index have market cap's above $1 trillion.

$4.28 trillion

The gross domestic product of Japan, the world’s fourth largest economy, according to the International Monetary Fund.

79

The number of trading days it took for Nvidia's market cap to grow from $4 trillion to $5 trillion earlier this year. The market cap had jumped from $3 trillion on May 13, to $4 trillion on July 9 (41 trading days), although Nvidia had crossed and fallen back below the $3 trillion threshold a number of times between June 2024 and May 2025 before making the run to $4 trillion.

19.8%

The company's contribution to the gain in the S&:P 500 this year as of Oct. 31, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

$162 billion

The net worth of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, according to Forbes, putting him eighth on its Real-Time Billionaires List. Elon Musk is No. 1 at $467.7 billion.