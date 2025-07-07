Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic overcomes a poor start to beat Alex de Minaur and reach the quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic has overcame an uncharacteristically unsteady start to avoid what would have been his earliest exit at Wimbledon since 2016

Howard Fendrich
Monday 07 July 2025 12:10 EDT

Novak Djokovic overcame an uncharacteristically unsteady start to avoid what would have been his earliest exit at Wimbledon since 2016, coming through for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over 11th-seeded Alex de Minaur in the fourth round Monday.

With Roger Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon winner, sitting in the front row of the Royal Box, very little went right at the outset for the 38-year-old Djokovic on the grass below during a breezy afternoon with the temperature in the 60s Fahrenheit (teens Celsius), a week after matches were contested in record-breaking heat.

But Djokovic turned things around enough to grab the middle two sets and then really surged at the end after trailing 4-1 in the fourth. He took the last five games and 14 of the final 15 points.

His bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and 25th Grand Slam singles trophy overall will continue against No. 22 Flavio Cobolli of Italy. Cobolli reached his first major quarterfinal with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) victory over 2014 U.S. Open champion and two-time major runner-up Marin Cilic.

Djokovic will be appearing in his 63rd Slam quarterfinal.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in