South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missiles toward the sea

North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, the latest weapons demonstration by the North ahead of its upcoming ruling party congress.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected several ballistic missile launches from North Korea's capital region around 7:50 a.m. It said the missiles were fired in a direction toward North Korea's eastern waters but gave no further details like how far they traveled.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it has bolstered its surveillance posture and is closely exchanging information with the U.S. and Japan on North Korea missile launches.

Japan’s defense ministry said it also spotted suspected missile launches by North Korea. There were no immediate reports of any damages.

Experts say North Korea is likely ramping up weapons tests to show off its achievements in the defense sector ahead of the Workers' Party congress, the first of its kind in five years. Observers are watching the congress to see whether North Korea will set a new policy on the U.S. and respond to its calls to resume long-stalled talks.

North Korea hasn't announced when it will hold the congress, but South Korea's spy service said it will likely occur in January or February.

The launch also came hours before South Korea’s president, Lee Jae Myung, leaves for China for a summit with President Xi Jinping. During the four-day trip, Lee’s office said he would request China to make “a constructive role” in efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier this week, North Korea said it fired long-range strategic cruise missiles into the sea. Earlier North Korea released photos showing apparent progress in the construction of its first nuclear-powered submarine.