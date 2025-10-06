Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

The Nobel Prize in medicine will be announced Monday, starting this year's awards

The 2025 Nobel Prizes are starting Monday with the medicine prize being announced by a panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm

Kostya Manenkov,Stefanie Dazio
Monday 06 October 2025 03:31 EDT
Nobel Prize
Nobel Prize (Copyright 2020 Jacquelyn Martin. All rights reserved.)

The 2025 Nobel Prize announcements start Monday with the medicine prize being announced by a panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Officially known as the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, the honor has been awarded 115 times to 229 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2024.

Last year's prize was shared by Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, tiny bits of genetic material that serve as on and off switches inside cells that help control what the cells do and when they do it.

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics Oct. 13.

The award ceremony will be held Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the prizes. Nobel was a wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite. He died in 1896.

___

Dazio reported from Berlin.

___

AP Nobel Prizes: https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in