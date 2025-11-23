Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

50 schoolchildren escape captivity in Nigeria, 253 students and 12 teachers still being held

Fifty of the 303 schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria’s Niger state have escaped and are now with their families

Via AP news wire
Sunday 23 November 2025 09:00 EST

Fifty of the 303 schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic school in north-central Nigeria’s Niger state have escaped captivity and are now with their families, the school authority said Sunday.

The schoolchildren, aged between 10 and 18, escaped separately between Friday and Saturday, according to the Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state and the proprietor of the school. A total of 253 schoolchildren and 12 teachers are still held by the kidnappers, he said in a statement.

