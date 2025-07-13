Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nigeria's ex-president Buhari, twice leader of Africa's most populous nation, dies aged 82

Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who led Nigeria twice as a military head of state and a democratic president has died aged 82

Via AP news wire
Sunday 13 July 2025 12:52 EDT

Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who led Nigeria twice as a military head of state and a democratic president has died aged 82, his press secretary said Sunday.

Buhari died in London where he was receiving medical treatment in recent weeks. He was the first president to defeat a sitting president when he was elected in 2015, overseeing the country’s worst economic period and fight against insurgency.

