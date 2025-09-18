Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Elected officials and dozens of protesters are arrested at Manhattan immigration holding facility

More than a dozen elected officials have been arrested while protesting conditions at a New York City immigration holding facility where a federal judge extended a court order requiring the government to shape up its treatment of detainees

Via AP news wire
Thursday 18 September 2025 18:51 EDT

More than a dozen elected officials were arrested Thursday while protesting conditions at a New York City immigration holding facility where a federal judge this week extended a court order requiring the government to shape up its treatment of detainees.

Eleven officials were arrested while attempting to inspect holding rooms on the 10th floor of the government’s 26 Federal Plaza building in Manhattan, according to a coalition of politicians, advocates and faith leaders involved in the protest.

The officials, including city Comptroller Brad Lander and members of the state legislature, were seeking to ensure compliance with a preliminary injunction issued Wednesday that requires U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to eliminate squalid conditions and overcrowding.

Lander was previously arrested at the building after he linked arms with a person authorities were attempting to detain. He was released hours later.

Other officials were arrested outside the building, including city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a spokesperson for the protesters said. In all, more than 75 people were detained.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in