Wife of detained Columbia activist says her husband was denied release for his son's birth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wife of detained Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil accused federal immigration officials of purposely denying a request for her husband to attend the birth of their first child in order to make the family suffer.

Noor Abdalla said in a statement that she had to give birth to a baby boy on Monday without her husband by her side. She said ICE had declined a request to grant Khalil temporary release from a detention center in Louisiana so he could travel to New York for the birth of the baby.

“This was a purposeful decision by ICE to make me, Mahmoud, and our son suffer,” Abdalla said in the statement, adding how her husband is being “unjustly” detained.

"ICE and the Trump administration have stolen these precious moments from our family in an attempt to silence Mahmoud’s support for Palestinian freedom," she added.

A message seeking comment was left with ICE officials.

Khalil is a legal permanent U.S. resident and graduate student who served as spokesperson for campus activists last year during large demonstrations at Columbia against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and the war in Gaza.

The federal government contends Khalil is a national security risk. An immigration judge in Louisiana ruled earlier this month that the government’s assertion that Khalil’s presence in the U.S. posed “potentially serious foreign policy consequences” satisfied requirements for deportation.

A lawyer for Khalil said the ruling will be appealed to the Board of Immigration Appeals.