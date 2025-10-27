New Hampshire man resumes dialysis after record 271 days living with a pig kidney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New Hampshire man is resuming dialysis after living with a gene-edited pig kidney for a record 271 days, doctors said Monday. His experience is helping researchers in their quest for animal-to-human transplants.

Tim Andrews, 67, had the organ removed on Oct. 23 because its function was declining, according to Mass General Brigham. In a statement, his transplant team called Andrews “a selfless medical pioneer and an inspiration” to patients with kidney failure.

Andrews’ experience illustrates lessons researchers have learned with each experiment involving what's called xenotransplantation. The first attempts using pig organs gene-edited to be more humanlike – two hearts and two kidneys – were short-lived.

Then researchers began considering patients not nearly as sick as prior recipients for these experiments — and an Alabama woman’s pig kidney lasted 130 days before it had to be removed last spring, the record Andrews surpassed.

More than 100,000 people, most needing kidneys, are on the U.S. transplant list, and thousands die waiting.

Andrews, of Concord, New Hampshire, knew his blood type is particularly hard to match and sought an alternative, getting into shape to qualify for Mass General’s xenotransplant pilot study. His doctors said he remains on the transplant list.

In June, the Mass General team transplanted a pig kidney into another New Hampshire man who continues to fare well. The pilot study is set to conclude with a third pig kidney transplant later this year.

Two companies, eGenesis and United Therapeutics, are preparing to begin more rigorous clinical trials of pig kidney transplants.

Surgeons in China also are pursuing this new field, reporting a pig kidney transplant last spring and separately a transplanted pig liver that had to be removed after 38 days.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.