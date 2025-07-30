PHOTO ESSAY: A rickshaw driver and his dog are winning hearts in Nepal's Kathmandu

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the heart of Kathmandu’s tourist hub, Thamel, many cycle rickshaw drivers wait eagerly to take tourists on rides in the vibrant neighborhood.

But Babu Tamang’s rickshaw comes with an added twist: a wagging tale and tufts of orange and white fur that delight passengers, with many leaving an extra tip for the hardworking man and some ear scratches for his eight-year-old pup.

Tamang, 57, has always been fond of dogs.

Two years ago, he was crushed when his wife told him a leopard killed his 10-year-old dog, Putle, in his home village, a six-hour drive from the Nepali capital. After mourning his faithful companion, he stumbled upon a rough-looking dog in a garage where he parks his cycle rickshaw.

It was love at first woof.

“He never leaves me alone,” Tamang says with a smile. “Living in this city, away from my family, Shyam has become my closest companion."

Shayam, a name for the Hindu god Krishna, goes to work with his human every day. When Tamang gets a passenger, Shayam trails behind the rickshaw, drawing smiles and pets from passersby. As soon as the ride is over and the fare paid, Tamang signals for the pooch to hop onto the rickshaw.

Now that it's peak summer, Shyam seeks shade beneath the rickshaw during the midday heat. “He gets oil stains from the chains, so I have to give him a bath,” Tamang says laughingly. “But he doesn’t like it, and we often get into a little fight over it.”

Tamang shares a small apartment with two other rickshaw drivers who accept Shyam’s constant presence.

The only time he is separated from his canine best friend is when he visits his village.

“Dogs are not allowed on public buses, so I have to leave him behind in the garage with a mechanic friend. It makes me sad,” Tamang says.

As the sun sets and the lights come on at the end of a long workday, Tamang's rickshaw slowly makes its way back with reliable Shayam following closely.

"He’s not just a dog, he’s my family.”

___

This is a documentary photo story curated by AP photo editors.