Mountain lion bites 4-year-old on popular Olympic National Park trail, injuring child

Park officials say a mountain lion bit a 4-year-old who was walking with their family over the weekend on a popular trail in Olympic National Park

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 22 July 2025 00:38 EDT
Mountain Lion Child Bitten
Mountain Lion Child Bitten (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A mountain lion bit a 4-year-old who was walking with their family over the weekend on a popular trail in Olympic National Park in Washington state, park officials said Monday.

The child was injured during Sunday's attack and flown to a trauma center in Seattle for treatment, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

The attack by a mountain lion fitted with a tracking collar was near an overlook on Hurricane Ridge, a popular mountain area with expansive views.

The attack was reported to rangers around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday and paramedics and park staff traveled to the injured child, according to the National Park Service.

Rangers immediately started searching for the cougar and by Monday, park staff had “dispatched the animal,” the statement said using a term that generally refers to killing an animal.

"There are no current threats to the public," the statement said.

Officials said they would not be releasing any identifying information about the child to protect their identity.

