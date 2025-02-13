Why asteroid 2024 YR4 is unlikely to hit Earth in 2032 and how scientists keep track

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The threat of a newly discovered asteroid has risen slightly in the past few weeks, as the world’s telescopes rush to track its course. But the chance of an impact is still quite slim.

New calculations suggest there's a 2% chance the space rock 2024 YR4 will smack Earth in 2032. This also means there's a 98% chance it will safely pass our planet. The odds of a strike will almost certainly continue to go up and down as the asteroid’s path around the sun is better understood, and astronomers said there's a good chance the risk likely will drop to zero.

NASA and the European Space Agency's Webb Space Telescope will observe this near-Earth asteroid in March before the object disappears from view. Once that happens, scientists will have to wait until 2028 when it passes our way again.

WHAT'S AN ASTEROID?

Asteroids are space rocks orbiting the sun that are considerably smaller than planets. Scientists believe they're the leftovers from the solar system's formation 4.6 billion years ago.

There are so many asteroids orbiting between Mars and Jupiter — millions of them — that this region is known as the main asteroid belt. They sometimes get pushed out of the belt and can end up all over the place.

HOW DO SCIENTISTS TRACK POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ASTEROIDS?

A telescope in Chile discovered the asteroid 2024 YR4 in December. It’s estimated to be 130 feet to 300 feet (40 meters to 90 meters) across. Observations by the Webb telescope should provide a more precise measurement, according to NASA.

NASA and the European Space Agency initially put the odds of a strike at just over 1%. By Thursday, it had risen to roughly 2%. NASA describes that as still “extremely low.”

Until scientists have a better understanding of the asteroid's path around the sun, they caution the odds will continue to fluctuate — and quite possibly fall to zero.

In 2021, NASA gave the all-clear to another potentially worrisome asteroid, Apophis, after new telescope observations ruled out any chance of it hitting Earth in 2068.

SHOULD WE WORRY ABOUT ASTEROID 2024 YR4?

It's way too soon to fret over this asteroid, according to the experts.

“No one should be concerned that the impact probability is rising. This is the behavior our team expected,” Paul Chodas, director of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, said in an email. "To be clear, we expect the impact probability to drop to zero at some point.”

Since the asteroid's size and orbit are uncertain, it's unclear where it might hit and what the possible impacts would be should it strike Earth. If the asteroid is on the smaller end, ESA said any potential impacts would be local similar to the Tunguska event that flattened thousands of square miles of forest in remote Siberia in 1908. But if it's close to 330 feet (100 meters), "the consequences would be significantly worse."

Chodas said once Webb pinpoints the asteroid's size, NASA can predict “how serious an impact this asteroid could produce and how difficult a task it might be to deflect this asteroid.”

NASA already has some experience nudging an asteroid. The space agency's Dart spacecraft deliberately rammed a harmless asteroid in 2022 in the first planetary defense test of its kind, altering its orbit around its larger companion asteroid.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.