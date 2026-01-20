Naomi Osaka makes grand entrance with fashion statement at Australian Open
Naomi Osaka has made a fashion statement and quite an entrance to the Australian Open
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Naomi Osaka made a fashion statement and quite an entrance to the Australian Open, wearing a wide-brim hat, veil and holding a white umbrella as she walked onto Rod Laver Arena for her first-round match on Tuesday.
The No. 16-seeded Osaka has won two of her four Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open.
She was playing No. 65-ranked Antonia Ruzic of Croatia in the last match of Day 3 on the main show court at Melbourne Park.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks