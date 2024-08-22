Mpox virus latest: Thailand suspects first case as UK prepares vaccines and pledges £3.1m to Congo
Countries are on high alert after Argentina put a cargo ship under quarantine over a suspected case of monkeypox
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
A £3.1 million UK government package to tackle mpox will “ultimately benefit us all”, the Africa minister has said.
On a visit to the Institut National de Recherche Biomedicale in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lord Collins of Highbury pledged money to prevent the spread of the disease, which was previously known as monkeypox.
The UK is preparing for potential cases of the new strain of mpox after Europe recorded its first case of the more deadly variant last week in Sweden.
Health officials said plans are under way to tackle a possible outbreak in the country ensuring healthcare workers are aware of the symptoms and that rapid tests are available.
But European health authorities have ruled out imposing border controls as the risk of a global virus outbreak is still considered “low”.
Thailand reported a suspected first case of a new, more dangerous strain of mpox in a European traveller.
In Argentina, a cargo ship was quarantined over the first suspected case of mpox on the vessel, after one of its crew members showed “cyst-like skin lesions”, the health ministry said.
A public health emergency was declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) over a new outbreak of mpox in several African nations, with at least three cases now reported outside of the continent.
Airline pilots in countries hit by mpox urged to ‘familiarise’ with virus
Airline pilots operating to countries affected by mpox are being urged to “familiarise themselves with the key facts” on the disease, as compiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
A bulletin has been issued by the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (Ifalpa), saying: “The WHO has just determined that the upsurge of Mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, following the emergence and rapid spread of a new virus strain.
“Several outbreaks of mpox have occurred in different countries, with different modes of transmission and different levels of risk.”
Pilots have been told to read up on transmission, signs and symptoms, treatment, vaccination, self-care and prevention.
Ifalpa says: “The WHO does not recommend any international travel restriction measures at this time.”
Pictured: Indian airports on alert over mpox outbreak
How did the UK deal with the last outbreak?
Before the spring of 2022, cases in the UK were usually associated with travel to or from West or Central Africa.
However, in May of that year sustained transmission of the virus was identified in the UK, leading to a large outbreak mostly in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men.
A vaccination programme was launched in the UK in the summer of 2022 and closed the following July.
According to the UKHSA, there were 3,732 confirmed and highly probable mpox cases reported in the UK up to December 31, 2022. In 2023 and up to July 31 this year, 286 cases were reported.
Of these, 269 were in England – with 116 patients presumed to have caught the virus in the UK and 82 outside of the country.
UK pledges £3.1m for Democratic Republic of the Congo in bid to contain mpox
A £3.1 million UK Government package to tackle mpox will “ultimately benefit us all”, the Africa minister has said.
On a visit to the Institut National de Recherche Biomedicale in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lord Collins of Highbury pledged money to prevent the spread of the disease, which was previously known as monkeypox.
Lord Collins said on his visit to Kinshasa: “Working together with our partners and using the expertise and dedication of Congolese scientists, including those at the world-leading research centre I have visited in DRC, our support will play an important role in ensuring global health security for all.
“By protecting the health and wellbeing of communities across DRC, and by helping contain these outbreaks, we reduce the risk of diseases spreading further afield. This will ultimately benefit us all.”
According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the cash package will benefit more than 4.4 million people in already-affected communities, as part of a partnership with Unicef.
Where was the first European Mpox case detected?
The first case of a new infectious strain of mpox has been detected in Europe.
Experts said the new strain is “associated with a more severe disease and higher mortality rates” than the one that caused the global mpox outbreak in 2022.
Swedish health officials announced that there has been one confirmed case of clade 1b on Thursday.
The country’s public health agency said a patient sought healthcare in Stockholm and is understood to have been infected during a visit to Africa.
What the new mpox strain in Europe means for the UK
The UK is preparing for any potential cases of mpox
Thailand officials monitoring 43 individuals in contact with mpox patient
Authorities are monitoring 43 individuals who may have been in contact with the patient.
“We have done a test and they definitely have mpox and it’s definitely not Clade 2,” Mr Thongchai was quoted as saying by AFP.
“We are convinced the person has the Clade 1 variant, but we have to wait to see the final result in the lab for two more days.”
Thailand previously detected 800 cases of the Clade 2 variant but not any of Clade 1 or Clade 1b.
Meanwhile, the European traveller has been quarantined, and lab tests are ongoing to confirm the strain.
World Health Organization stresses that mpox is not ‘the new Covid’
A World Health Organization (WHO) official has stressed that mpox is not the new COVID.
The clarification comes as authorities say they know how to control its spread regardless of whether it is the new or old strain.
“We can and must tackle mpox together,” said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, in a media briefing.
World Health Organization: mpox is not ‘the new Covid’
About 100 new cases of the clade 2 mpox strain are now being reported in the European region every month
Thailand detects first suspected case of dangerous mpox strain in European traveller
Thailand has reported a suspected first case of a new, more dangerous strain of mpox in a European traveller.
The patient, a 66-year-old man who arrived from an unnamed African country on 14 August, is believed to be infected by the Clade 1 variant, which is deadlier and more transmissible and triggered a warning from the world health authority last week.
The man had minimal contact with other people after he arrived in Thailand and sought medical attention the following day, authorities said.
“After he arrives from the flight there is very little timeframe where he comes into contact with others,” Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, head of the Department of Disease Control, told Reuters.
“He arrived around 6pm and on the next day, 15 August, he went to see the doctor at the hospital.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments